Local News

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – North Fremont Fire District has issued an open burn ban effective Monday until further notice.

It is anticipated this restriction will be in effect until October.

Campfires are still allowed provided they are in a pit or ring 18 inches deep, the fire ring protrudes at least six inches above the level ground and has a 10 foot diameter of cleared soil around the fire pit.

Propane and charcoal grills are still allowed.

Controlled burns and bonfires are prohibited even if a IDL burn permit has been issued.

This ban does not apply to federally-owned grounds.