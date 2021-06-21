ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Green energy is now part of the classroom at North Fremont Middle and High School.

Fall River Electric crews working with donors dedicated the unit consisting of a large solar panel and wind turbine.

It’s a real time educational display working with instructional teaching materials for the classroom.

The purpose of the demonstration and teaching unit is to aid high school students in learning about alternative energy sources that are seeing increased use in North America.

Funding was made possible by the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Community Groups, Fall River Helping Hands and Fall River Electric Cooperative.

