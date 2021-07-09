IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 3H Construction will begin making improvements to the concrete on Elmore Avenue on Monday.

Parking on Elmore Avenue from Science Center Drive to Presto Street will be restricted during construction.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in 60 days.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control and detour signs, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

