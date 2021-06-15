BLM

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 6:35 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management reports the North Monument Fire was reported by the Arco Fire Department at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is approximately seven miles west of Arco.

It is estimated at 150 acres burning in grass and brush on private land of Highway 20/26 and is a threat to BLM land.

Resources from the BLM, Forest Service, Arco Fire Department and Lost River Fire Department are suppressing the fire under unified command.

The cause is under investigation. No evacuations are in effect.

ORIGINAL: A fire is burning near Arco.

Officials say it could be more than 100 acres but are currently trying to determine the size.

Arco Firefighters are on scene.

We will bring you more information as we learn more.

