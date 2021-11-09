LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho mayor is running for governor.

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad announced Monday in Lewiston that he’s running as a Democrat aiming to defeat first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The 47-year-old Rognstad says he’s running to break the one-party lock Republicans have had on the state for 30 years.

He says the Republican Party has become a party of extremists that ignore basic, life-saving public health measures.

He says there are no checks and balances or accountability, with extreme voices going unopposed.

The Idaho secretary of state’s website lists Rognstad as the second Democrat to join the race that includes eight Republicans.

The post Northern Idaho mayor announces run for governor as Democrat appeared first on Local News 8.