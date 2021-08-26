MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road, between Murie Ranch Junction and Death Canyon Junction, is temporary closed to all visitors including motorists, cyclists and hikers.

The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead can be accessed from the south.

Black and grizzly bears are currently eating berries along the Moose-Wilson Road, and the road is closed for human safety and the protection of the bears.

Because of its narrow surface lined with dense vegetation, hillsides, and wetlands, the Moose-Wilson Road does not allow for a safe distance between people and bears. These factors create situations where both visitors and bears may be at risk for injury, making it necessary to close the road whenever bears are foraging along the roadway.

Park staff will monitor the situation and will reopen the road when conditions allow. The road could be temporarily closed through the weekend or longer.

Rangers remind visitors to “Be Bear Aware,” as these animals are active throughout park and are feeding on ripened berries. All visitors are required to maintain a safe distance of at least 100 yards from bears.

When recreating in bear country, it is important to:

BE ALERT watch for bears, fresh tracks, or scat.

MAKE NOISE in areas with limited visibility.

CARRY BEAR SPRAY, know how to use it, and keep it readily available.

HIKE IN GROUPS of three or more people.

DO NOT RUN, back away slowly.

Park regulations require that all food, garbage, pet food, coolers, food containers (empty or full), and cookware (clean or dirty) be stored in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or in a bear-resistant food locker when not in immediate use or attended to, day or night.

The post Northern section of Moose-Wilson Road temporarily closed for bears appeared first on Local News 8.