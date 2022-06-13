YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Effective immediately, roads in the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall.

The following roads are temporarily closed:

North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) to Mammoth Hot Springs

Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt

Tower-Roosevelt to the Northeast Entrance

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris Junction

Canyon Junction to Tower-Roosevelt

Some of these roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of road in the park have been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana and multiple bridges may be affected.

Visitors currently in the northern portion of the park are being evacuated.

US Highway 89 S is closed at Yankee Jim Canyon due to approximately 3 feet of water on the road. Check the Montana Department of Transportation for road updates.

The National Park Service, Park County, Montana, and state will work with the communities of Gardiner, Silver Gate and Cooke City to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Crews will begin to assess damage in the southern portion of the park soon.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.

