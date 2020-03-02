Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The future look of the Northgate and 1st Street areas will be on the table as the Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department hosts the first in a series of public outreach meetings Wednesday.

Idaho Falls received an EPA grant to finance the planning effort and establish a vision and action plan. The plan is intended to maintain neighborhood integrity, retain business activity, and preserve the historic character of the area.

“We also hope to create a strategy to attract redevelopment and reinvestment in these focus areas as each one has its own unique character, land use mix, and redevelopment challenges and opportunities,” said Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer.

The initial public meeting is set from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pinecrest Golf Course Clubhouse.

Additional public meetings will be announced as they are planned.