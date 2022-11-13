BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Nov. 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Seventh Judicial District of the Idaho Courts will be celebrating National Adoption Day.

The theme for 2022 is National Adoption Day: Building a Family.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners – the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network – founded National Adoption Day.

On November 18, 2000, the coalition and the Freddie Mac Foundation encouraged nine cities to open their courts on or around the Saturday before Thanksgiving to finalize and celebrate adoptions from foster care.

Today, policymakers, practitioners and advocates collaborate to plan these annual, one-day events in 400 cities across the United States.

To date, the dreams of more than 75,000 children in foster care have come true as part of Nation Adoption Day events. Learn more at nationaladoptionday.org.

The Seventh Judicial District is joining with other Judicial Districts and the Idaho Supreme Court in commemorating this important day. This year is the first in-person event in the District in several years. On November 18, the district will be joined by judges, attorneys, child advocates, elected officials, law enforcement and others honoring the adults who made room in their lives and for the children who waited patiently for their special family. Several speakers will briefly talking about the benefits of adoption and what it takes to build a family by becoming a foster parent. There will be special surprises for the children to take home and lots of opportunities for photographs and making memories.

