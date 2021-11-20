FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – This month is Native American heritage month, and tribes are celebrating with events to share their rich history with everyone.

One of the fun national campaigns is called ‘Rock your Mocs’ encouraging people to wear their moccasins and post pictures on social media.

The idea is to bring a positive opportunity to be united and celebrate tribal individuality as well as celebrate the talent of local artists.

The Shoshone Bannock Tribes say the event isn’t just for Native Americans.

Super randy l teton / shoshone-bannock tribes

“If you are non native and your grandparents loved Native American history and they purchased a pair of moccasins for you, and you have them just in your closet, we are asking you to break them out, put them on and take a picture and just participate and it really helps to educate your family members about that pair of moccasins,” Randy’L. Teton said.

If you don’t have a pair of moccasins, this week is a great time to get some.

Not only are they really comfortable, but they are a piece of American history.

Fort Hall artisans are known worldwide for their exquisite bead work and tanned hides.

