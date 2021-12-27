AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Another Christmas come and gone, and if you have a live Christmas tree in your home the question becomes what to do with it? Starting Sunday December 26 and on until right before the bonfire is lit at 6:00pm on January 22.

Ammon is planning their next city sponsored event. The bonfire will be at the south side of McCowin park. Randall Miller in the cities Park and Recreation Coordinator says “We’ve got some banners out here, lookout credit union and they’re sponsoring the event. We’re grateful, for their help. And yeah, can’t miss it. Just look for the big pile of trees. We’re off to a great start.”

Miller says to make sure the tree is no longer decorated before you drop it off on the pile. He also says the bonfire will have vendors with treats and prizes as well as a DJ playing music. He encouraged everyone in the area to drop their tree off to make the fire as large as possible and fun for everyone as possible.

The McCowin park drop off is not the only drop-off for live Christmas trees in the southeastern Idaho area.

In Idaho Falls you can go to these locations:

Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road

Washburn Avenue & Michael Street (Reinhart Park)

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water Avenue & Chestnut Street (NE corner)

W. 13th Street & N. Placer Avenue

10th Street & Emerson Avenue

17th Street & Emerson Avenue

S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

Sykes Drive & Davidson Drive

Ashment Avenue & 12th Street

Russet Street & Lincoln Drive.

In Rigby:

City officials say you can take it to the INL buss lot by the schools off Highway 48.

and in Rexburg:

City officials say you need to place your tree on the street curb or somewhere by your apartments entrance. They will be picked up the week following New Year’s Day.

For more information on where to place your old live Christmas Tree you can go here.

