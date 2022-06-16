YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – National Park Service Director Chuck Sams has released the following statement on the flooding in Yellowstone National Park.

“Yellowstone is a region shaped by our planet’s mighty natural forces. This is what makes it so spectacular and unmatched anywhere in the world. This week’s flooding reminds us that we humans are just one small part of this ecosystem.

I commend and deeply appreciate Superintendent Cam Sholly’s phenomenal leadership and the tremendous work of the park’s staff. A direct testament to the professionalism of their effort is the fact that we have had no flood-related injuries reported to visitors or our NPS and partner employees.

I am in frequent contact with Superintendent Sholly and Regional Director Mike Reynolds, and am providing regular briefings to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, and their leadership teams. We are all working together to ensure Yellowstone has all requested resources to support their emergency response and flood recovery efforts.

The National Park Service is committed to working quickly to reopen as much of Yellowstone National Park as possible as soon as it is safe to do so.

I also want to thank elected officials and state staff in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho for their intense efforts and coordination in quickly responding to this unprecedented event.

We realize there is much challenging work ahead, and we will do everything we can to support the park, partners, concessioners, and gateway communities on the road to recovery.”