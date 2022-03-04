WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – The National Park Service has updated its masking guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take.

Effective immediately, masking requirements will vary by park based on local conditions, however masks are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation. Updates will be posted on individual park websites to help visitors plan their visit and on signs in parks.

In areas CDC identifies as high COVID-19 community level, masks are required for everyone in all NPS buildings, regardless of vaccination status. In most low and medium COVID-19 community level areas, masks are optional, but visitors should follow signs and instructions from park staff and volunteers. Visitors and employees are always welcome to wear a mask if it makes them more comfortable.

“Planning ahead has always been an important part of having a great park experience,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said. “As mask requirements evolve in parks, we want everyone to check the park website before heading out so that you know what to expect when you get there.”

The NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, working closely with the doctors and public health professionals in the NPS Office of Public Health to use the latest science to guide our decision making.

The post NPS updates mask requirements following new CDC guidance appeared first on Local News 8.