IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A plan to build a new compact fast reactor at the Idaho National Lab is cooling off for now.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission turned down Oklo Power LLC’s 2020 application.

The idea was to develop advanced fission technology that can be used in remote or off-grid locations to generate power.

According to a press release, the commission based its decision on Oklo’s failure to provide information on several key topics for the aurora design.

The NRC did not find any safety issues regarding the design, only that the information gap could affect further review.

Oklo Power has 30 days to request a hearing on the decision.

