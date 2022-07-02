BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the J.R. Simplot Company signed a memorandum of agreement on June 28, outlining ways they plan to work cooperatively with their mutual customers to support crop production and conservation activities that advance soil health and water quality, as well as farm profitability.

“Having worked with Simplot while I was still a farmer in North Dakota, I understand how valuable this partnership will be for agricultural producers in Idaho and other states where Simplot operates,” said Curtis Elke, State Conservationist for NRCS in Idaho. “We are especially excited to explore how we can blend NRCS conservation systems and Simplot’s precision agriculture data tools to provide our customers with the best recommendations for their management decisions, cost-effective conservation practices, and profitable outcomes for their farms.”

Simplot Grower Solutions has agricultural retail locations throughout the state of Idaho, and the nation. They partner with farmers to deliver field-proven advice and explore innovative ways to help farmers optimize their resources and profits. NRCS will work with employees from Simplot Grower Solutions to help them understand the benefits and applicability of NRCS programs and conservation practices. NRCS will also provide NRCS Planner Certification related training for select Simplot employees. This will enable both organizations to develop and implement collaborative efforts that equip their customer-facing employees to provide their mutual customers with consistent information and technology based on current science.

”Simplot Grower Solutions is excited to work with NRCS to foster soil health and water quality practices as both are essential to sustaining farmers’ legacies by supporting the long-term viability of their land,” said Troy Bolt, VP & General Manager of Retail Business for Simplot Grower Solutions. “Our ongoing commitment to growers and sustainable agronomy practices align with NRCS’ efforts.”

This partnership will promote innovation in agricultural and conservation practices for improved soil health which can be tied to better productivity. Simplot and NRCS will also discuss trends and mitigation strategies surrounding wind and water erosion. This will be achieved through:

the co-development and hosting field days and training events on the principles of soil health and how practices can be adopted on their operations

the training of agricultural retailers/farmer cooperatives and their field agronomists on the concepts of soil health management systems

the evaluation of field-level applicable and economically scalable soil health assessments that will allow broad-scale use of soil health testing

