Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A weather pattern change led to a major redirection for Idaho’s water year.

In the upper valley, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) latest outlook shows January precipitation ranged from 125 to 160% of normal, helping the region recover from a relatively dry November.

In its latest water supply outlook, the NRCS reported snowpack ranges from 100% to 120% of normal.

Upper Snake reservoirs report 83% of normal capacity, which is 131% of normal storage. The Jackson-Palisades system is 144% of normal storage and streamflow forecasts range from 85% to 105%.

You can see the full statewide report here.