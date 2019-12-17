Breaking News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Federal investigators say the pilot and a passenger spent three hours clearing snow and ice off of a small plane before crashed after taking off from a small South Dakota airport over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Nov. 30 crash killed nine of the 12 members of an Idaho family who were on board, including the pilot.

Those killed were Jim Hansen Sr.; his sons, Jim Jr. and Kirk Hansen; Kirk Hansen’s children Stockton and Logan; Kirk Hansen’s sons-in-law, Kyle Naylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen Jr.’s son Jake and grandson Houston.

Kirk’s son Josh, Jim Jr.’s son Matt and Jim Jr.’s son-in-law, Thomas Long, survived.

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report released Tuesday that three of the planes warning systems activated within seconds of taking off from the small airport in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

