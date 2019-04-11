Nude Florida women were ‘air drying’ at rest stop, police say, before leading them on wild chase

A trio of nude women who told police they were “air drying” in public after showering at a Florida rest stop reportedly were arrested following a wild chase that included the use of a metal bat, tasers and spike strips, reports say.

Oasis Mcleod, 18, Jeniyah Mcleod, 19, and Cecilia Young, 19, are now facing charges — such as fleeing to elude, aggravated assault and lewd behavior stemming from the alleged chaos that is said to have unfolded yesterday in Pasco County.

“There’s three women standing in the nude putting on suntan lotion,” a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was first heard saying to dispatchers while at a rest stop on northbound I-75, according to WTSP.

The cop reportedly was told by the women that they were “air drying” in the 80-degree weather after showering, but when the trooper tried to get more information, they got into a car and sped off.

Police then tracked the vehicle to a convenience store parking lot, where it was found empty. They spotted all three females leaving the store and a trooper attempted to arrest one who wasn’t able to get back inside the vehicle, FOX13 reported.

But while trying to make that arrest, the suspect behind the wheel of the car “purposely drove directly” at the trooper and then its passenger got out and started swinging around a metal bat, the station added.

Another officer on-scene reportedly rammed the suspects’ car before it took off a second time. A short while later though, the car came to a halt with the help of spike strips deployed by the Dade City Police Department, according to FOX13.

Once stopped, the women are said to have interlocked their arms together inside of the vehicle, refusing to come out. Officers at the scene then tasered the trio and took them into custody, suffering only minor injuries throughout the entire episode.