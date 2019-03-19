Nunes sues Twitter, vows many more are coming; Beto confronted with third-trimester abortion question

Developing now, Tuesday, March 19, 2019

NUNES SUES TWITTER, SAYS MORE LAWSUITS TO COME: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., filed a lawsuit against Twitter and some of its users Monday seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, accusing the social media site of “shadow-banning conservatives” including himself, to influence the 2018 elections, systematically censoring opposing viewpoints and totally “ignoring” lawful complaints of repeated abusive behavior.

And the congressman told Fox News’ Sean Hannity the lawsuit is “first of many” to come … Click on the image above to see his full interview on “Hannity” from Monday night.

DID BETO ENDORSE THIRD-TRIMESTER ABORTIONS? – At a campaign event in Ohio on Monday, White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke appeared to punt on the question of third-trimester abortions but endorsed a woman’s right to the controversial practice, less than a month after Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would have required doctors to provide medical care to newborns amid a swirling infanticide controversy in Virginia … “Are you for third-trimester abortions?” an attendee of the campaign event in Cleveland asked O’Rourke, before describing the medical alternatives to such a procedure and disputing the medical necessity of late-term abortions. “Are you going to protect the lives of third-trimester babies?” O’Rourke responded: “The question is about abortion and reproductive rights. And, my answer to you is, that should be a decision the woman makes. I trust her.”

REPORT: NATIONAL ENQUIRER PAID OFF BROTHER OF BEZOS’ LOVER FOR TEXTS – The National Enquirer paid the brother of Jeff Bezos’ mistress $200,000 for the private text messages between the two lovers that were published in January, according to a Wall Street Journal report Monday night … Michael Sanchez, the brother of Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, reportedly provided the intimate communications to American Media LLC, this after months of speculation as to how the tabloid obtained messages revealing lurid details about the Amazon CEO’s alleged love affair. The Journal’s finding, attributed to people familiar with the matter, parallels the conclusion reached by private investigators working for Bezos as of early February.

WARREN INSISTS NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE CLAIM DIDN’T BOOST CAREER: 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren insisted Monday that her disputed claims of Native American heritage, for which she later apologized, had no role in the advancement of her career … During a CNN town hall in Jackson, Miss., the Massachusetts Democrat was asked how she responded to critics who said her handling of questions about her heritage was “tone-deaf, offensive, and indicative of a lack of presidential tact.” “Well… you know… I grew up in Oklahoma. I learned about my family from my family. And based on that, that’s just kind of who I am and I do the best I can with it,” the senator responded. “You know, there was an investigation, nothing I ever did or my family played any role in any job I ever got.”

THE SOUNDBITE

WHY BEN SASSE FLIPPED ON TRUMP’S BORDER EMERGENCY DECLARATION – “I think there are three different issues here. The first is, do we objectively have a crisis at the border? And, we do … Second, does the president have the authority to declare a crisis in this kind of circumstance? … I think the president does have that authority. That is a different question than whether or not that’s a good law.” – Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on “Special Report,” explaining why he voted against a resolution to stop President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

