Nurses pay bond of dad arrested while rushing daughter to hospital

A group of nurses reportedly bonded a father out of jail after he was arrested for multiple traffic violations while racing his 1-year-old daughter to a hospital in Illinois.

Darius Hinkle, according to KTVI, was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph as his daughter choked on a penny.

“The first thing in my mind was to get her to the hospital,” he told the station.

But when Hinkle, his wife and daughter arrived at the Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, police were waiting for him. He also reportedly admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.

The daughter was treated and released. Yet by the time the mother got to the jail where Hinkle was being held, another woman was already there to bond him out, KTVI reports.

“She said ‘I’m the nurse from Touchette hospital,'” Donecia Pittman told the station.

The hospital confirmed that the nurses bonded Hinkle out, although the amount paid wasn’t immediately clear.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Hinkle said.

Fox News’ Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.