Nursing assistant caught on video raping disabled care-home resident: prosecutors

A Seattle nursing assistant was arrested earlier this month for allegedly repeatedly raping a 50-year-old disabled woman in his care at an assisted living facility, according to reports.

Nshimiyiana O. Hamzat, 29, was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape and indecent liberties after he was caught by a hidden camera placed in the room by the victim’s family, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported.

The family reported the assaults to police and installed the camera after the victim told them she was being abused by Hamzat.

“The camera captured the defendant sexually assaulting her twice a day, on two different days. The videos did not capture the totality of the sexual abuse the victim suffered at the hands of the defendant,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents, according to KIRO.

Hamzat denied any wrongdoing and even after he was shown an alleged rape on video he claimed he was doing patient care.

He was booked into the King County Jail on July 3. His bail is set at $200,000, KIRO reported.