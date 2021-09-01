IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – NuScale Power announced Tuesday it is adding a brand new highly integrated protection system(HIS) by teaming up with Rocky Creek Innovations. They are hoping that HIS will bring a fresh safety look to be able to monitor their NuScale Power Module(NPM) and also add a brand new component by protecting their plants from cybersecurity hacking.

NuScale also is opening this system up with a new laboratory in conjunction with The Center for Advanced Energy Studies(CAES). The Small Reactor Simulator Laboratory is being opened which does feature a control room with HIS implemented. This laboratory will be able to provide new energy research, provide more information to the general public, and provide a space for CAES to be able to collaborate together.

HIS has already completed a complete thorough testing and has been successfully approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The units of the system are currently being manufactured.

NuScale Power is a company that creates a unique energy from using water reactors to help produce nuclear energy at their plants. Due to the danger that nuclear power does pose, their managers are concerned and are always seeking safety first. That is why they have partnered up with Rocky Creek Innovations since 2010 to ensure complete protection for their plants.

Rocky Creek Innovations is a technological innovations company that is focused on the safety applications for its clients. They have a history of developed critical safety components for over 200 years.

