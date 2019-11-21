(EAST IDAHO) — The mountains just south of Pocatello and elevations above 5-thousand feet could get one to three inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. That includes the cities of Soda Springs, Montpelier, and Lava Hot Springs. Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg should get no more than a quarter inch of snow. Meteorologists say we will get a break from the wintery weather until Sunday, and there is a chance that third snowstorm could roll into the area Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Currently, officials with the National Weather Service do not have a snowfall amount prediction.