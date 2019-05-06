NYC girl, 3, dies in burning car, back doors chained shut, sources say

A toddler girl died in Queens on Sunday after being left inside a locked and burning car, sources said.

The three-year-old child was pried out of the backseat of the flaming Audi A6 Sedan near Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street just before 9 p.m. and rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she later died, the sources said.

The kid’s 39-year-old father was driving the car and ran from the scene while in flames, according to the sources.

The dad was taken into custody and hospitalized.

Officials had received a call about a car stopped in the middle of the boulevard. When they arrived, they noticed the windows were shut and saw one gas canister in the street, and another in the backseat, sources said.

The back doors of the cars were chained shut, sources said.

The heat from inside had melted the door handle, allowing firefighters to pull the girl out, the source said.

That’s when the 39-year-old driver, who looked like he was on fire, sprinted out and jumped into the pond at Baisley Park, where he was later apprehended.

“He was on a stretcher, He’s burned,” said witness Lisa Silvera, 50. “He looked white. So burned. With a mask on his face.”

The driver, who sources said is the girl’s father, sustained second and third-degree burns and will be taken to Cornell Hospital, sources said.

The incident, which is still under investigation, appears to have been related to a custody dispute.