BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Sen. Mark Nye announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection to the Idaho Senate for District 29 in 2022.

Nye served in the House of Representatives from 2014-2016, before his three terms in the Senate. Rep. James Ruchti will run for his seat.

“I will be stepping down this year and retiring,” Nye said. “It’s been a real honor to serve. However, it’s time. I have been involved with the law and representing people for some time. Entered school in 1971, and now, that’s over 50 years ago. It’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter. James Ruchti will do a really good job.”

“Mark’s reputation and accomplishments are second to none. I’m proud to call him a mentor and a friend,” Ruchti said. “I’m very excited about this new opportunity. I love representing the community where I grew up and raised my family, and look forward to the campaign.”

