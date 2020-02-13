Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Senator Mark Nye (D-Pocatello) is taking the Governor’s budget plan to heart.

Nye said Thursday he will cut his state salary this year “in concert with the Governor’s request of 2% hold back for schools and agencies, it is only fair to follow suit.” Nye added, “I will donate this 2% to the state. This is not just symbolic, it is real money. I think that doing and trying to be frugal right now is the right thing to do.”

Nye is completing his sixth year in the Idaho Legislature and recently announced he was running for re-election