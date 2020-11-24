Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-An estimated 351,173 recreation visits were recorded in Grand Teton National Park during October. That is an 88% increase over the same time in 2019 and was the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of October. Total visits to the park at the end of October were 4,210,461, about 10% under 2019 levels.

Yellowstone National Park, meantime, reported 360,034 recreation visits during October. That is a 110% increase over 2019. Total visits to Yellowstone, at the end of October, were 4,754,707, which was down by about 6% from 2019.

Visitors to the parks are reminded to plan ahead and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state authorities.

Visitor services are limited at this time of year, as most public facilities close for the season.