Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is continuing its investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Pocatello this week.

Pocatello police shot and killed 23-year-old Neal Stuart Nevada of Fort Hall after officers say he came at them with a knife.

Nevada has a past criminal record, including felony battery.

Police were called to settle a domestic disturbance on Monday night near Idaho State University.

When they arrived, Nevada had left in a car.

Police found him a short time later, where Nevada confronted them with a knife, and officers shot him.

Officers tried to keep him alive but were unsuccessful.

No officers were hurt.

Idaho State Police is leading the investigation with the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

