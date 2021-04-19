REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has determined Rexburg Police acted appropriately in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Troy Allen at Brenchley Apartments on February 15, 2021.

The incident began at 8:08 p.m. with a call from a woman that an unwanted subject had forcibly entered her apartment at 430 South 3rd West.

Officers Daniel Allen and Jon Bone arrived and made contact with the caller. She and a companion identified Allen as the man who tried to enter the apartment.

The officers located Allen in the apartment complex.

This is how Rexburg Police reported the incident.

“Officers then advised Allen that they needed him to talk to them. Allen then responds to the officers “No, you need to shoot me”. Allen then put his right hand into his coat pocket and moves away from the officers.

“Allen then quickly turns his body facing both officers and raises his right hand towards the officers, while his right hand is still concealed in his coat. lt appears to both officers that Allen is indicating that he has a weapon concealed in his coat.

Both officers drew their duty weapons and began issuing commands to Allen to take his hand out of his pocket, while both officers begin backing up to create distance between Allen and themselves”

lt should be noted that officers issued commands to Allen six times to take his hand out of his coat. Allen then shufiles towards the officers and then veers off and moves toward the female that was standing ln the doorway in the hall, still with his right hand concealed in his coat pocket.”

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said, “While any loss of life is tragic, their actions were professional and appropriate, especially how quickly Mr. Allen escalated the situation. We again, would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Troy Allen.”

You can see the prosecutor’s full findings here.

