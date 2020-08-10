Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot at people in the Whiskey Bay area north of West Yellowstone.

Deputies were called at 4:27 p.m. Saturday after victims said a man pointed a gun at them, then fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the ground.

Eight law enforcement agencies and 40 personnel were searching for a white male in his late 30’s or early 40’s. He was last seen driving a Toyota pickup with Texas license plates and a silver topper.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said anyone who sees the suspect should not try to approach him, but call 911 immediately.

The man is considered armed and dangerous. He had not been identified as of late Saturday.