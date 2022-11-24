BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, along with the other members of Idaho’s State Board of Canvassers, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, conducted and certified the official state canvass for the 2022 General Election.

The canvass of votes is the official accounting of every ballot cast to ensure every legal vote is counted correctly.

“State and county election officials and workers are to be commended for their dedication and objectivity in conducting another successful Idaho election,” Secretary Denney said. “Other states could learn a lot about clean, fair, and accurate elections by looking to Idaho.”

The statement of vote, certified Wednesday by the Board, shows 595,602 Idahoans voted in the 2022 General Election — a turnout of 56.8% of Idaho’s 1,048,263 registered voters.

Voters cast 190,258 early or absentee ballots, representing 31.9% of all ballots cast.

Counties with the highest voter turnout, as a percentage of registered voters, were Camas (69.0%), Boundary (67.4%), Adams (67.1%), and Idaho (66.3%).

Official election results, including county-by-county and historical data, will soon be available on the Elections Division page of sos.idaho.gov.

