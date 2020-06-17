Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s 2020 Primary Election results are now official.

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the State Board of Canvassers conducted the official canvass, which accounts for every ballot cast to ensure every vote is counted.

In the statement, Denney certified that 335,037 Idahoans voted in the election. That is a turnout of 36.94% against 906,877 registered voters. That compares to a 23% turnout in the last comparable election in May 2016.

“The coronavirus pandemic forced Idaho to conduct the May primary as an all-absentee ballot election,” said Secretary Denney. “I want to thank Idahoans for their patience with the unprecedented changes we had to make in our elections process. State and county election officials and staff put in long hours of hard work and pivoted quickly to make this election a great success.”

The counties with the highest voter turnout, as a percentage of registered voters were Idaho (61.6%) Custer (56.88%) and Butte (55.88%).

The official results will be published soon on the “election results” page of the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.