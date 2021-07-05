BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have given preliminary approval to a conservation group’s contentious proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana.

The Bureau of Land Management said the proposal for to allow bison on grasslands south of Malta would not have significant environmental impacts.

That sets the stage for possible final approval of the American Prairie Reserve’s plans following a two-month comment period.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Bozeman-based group in 2019 scaled back the amount of land covered by its proposal following opposition from ranchers who worry about being pushed out of the area.

The post Officials back bison grazing plan for Montana reserve appeared first on Local News 8.