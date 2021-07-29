IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho health officials and the heads of multiple healthcare providers in the state are becoming very concerned about the rise in new COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

Take a look at this graphic put out by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

It shows the vaccination status of COVID-19 cases between May 15 and July 15 of this year.

More than 95% of new cases, nearly 95% of people in the hospital and just more than 94% of deaths are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

The post Officials concerned about rise in new COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated appeared first on Local News 8.