Officials encourage vaccinations amid new Idaho measles cases

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Mike Taylor and Tiffany Larsen of Eastern Idaho Public Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho’s second case of measles is prompting health officials to encourage vaccinations.

“We have a vaccine and we’ve had it for quite a few years now,” Mike Taylor, Surveillance Epidemiologist at

Eastern Idaho Public Health, told KID NewsRadio. “It prevents the morbidity that we see occurring from measles and most recently we’re seeing these outbreaks of pockets of measles in communities that are under vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.”

Cases of measles seem to be making a comeback across the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, over 1,000 cases of measles have already been reported in 2019, after only 329 cases in 2018.

See which states have reported cases and how the disease has increased in recent years

Measles | Cases and Outbreaks | CDC From year to year, measles cases can range in number. In some years, there are more measles cases than usual because of outbreaks.

“We think we live here in Idaho and we’re kind of sheltered from a lot of different things, but we’ve been watching and waiting and we were assuming that it would come and here it is on our doorstep now,” Taylor said. “Our message to folks is that make sure that you’re up to date on your vaccine, make sure that you’re vaccinating your children to prevent them from getting sick.”

Anyone unsure about their vaccination history or if they should be reimmunized can contact their health provider or Eastern Idaho Public Health.