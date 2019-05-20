MELBA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Idaho say 71-year-old Craig Wolter died when his single-engine aircraft crashed on Sunday.
The Owyhee County Sheriff’s office says Wolter’s Beach Bonanza SE-35 plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sunrise Skypark Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
