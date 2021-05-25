YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching wildlife at Roaring Mountain.

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officials say an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot.

The female grizzly charged the woman who turned and walked away from the bears.

Officials said the unidentified woman is described as white, mid 30’s, brown hair, heavyset and wearing black clothing.

If you were around Roaring Mountain on May 10 or you have information that could help, contact NPS Investigative Services Branch via phone call or text at 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/ISB or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Officials say you don’t have to tell them who you are, but they would like to hear what you know.

