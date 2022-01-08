FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is dead, and a person is in custody after a deadly stabbing Friday, January 7 on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

A press release sent by the FBI says both them and the Fort Hall Police Department are investigating.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released,” the release states.

