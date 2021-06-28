IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking you to leave the fireworks to the professionals this year.

“With the unprecedented hot and dry conditions we are experiencing and expected to linger well into the Fourth of July Holiday, we urge all Idahoans to to refrain from lighting any fireworks this year,” the office said in a statement. “This includes those deemed “safe and sane.” They too can start a fire!”

Instead, the fire marshal’s office says to enjoy the professional displays throughout the state.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Give your firefighters a break by not being the cause of a wildfire.”

The fire marshal’s office is also issuing a reminder that you could be held financially liable for damages and the firefighting efforts if you are found to be responsible. Also, launching aerial fireworks is prohibited in Idaho without a permit issued by your local fire authority.

The post Officials: Leave the fireworks to the professionals appeared first on Local News 8.