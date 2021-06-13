IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Rangers are asking for help in finding a missing man in Grand Teton National Park.

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in Jackson, Wyoming. He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also described as being thin and fit with an Irish accent.

Officials aren’t sure what he was wearing or whether he had any medical conditions

His vehicle was located at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead inside the park. His planned route is unknown. He could be hiking in the Garnet, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta, or Taggart Lakes area.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.

