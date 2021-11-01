BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says a man who was shot by police officers has died from his injuries.

His identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner after the next of kin is notified.

Boise police say officers were looking for the man this week after receiving reports that he was threatening to jump from an overpass or tall building.

Officials say as officers approached the man and “perceived” a deadly threat and shot the man.

The officers involved are identified as M. Jacobs, a 14-year police veteran, and C. Snodderly, an 8-year police veteran.

They’re on paid administrative leave.

