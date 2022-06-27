REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – As the birthday for the United States inches closer, city officials are encouraging people to not just enjoy their home firework shows but end them at a reasonably time.

While it is important to note there is no set in stone time for a noise ordinance to take effect, a good rule of thumb to keep in mind from Madison Fire District Captain Stan Crittenden is “Midnight is a good rule of thumb.”

Captain Crittenden also says as it gets later into the night, people should be courteous to their neighbors as the night draws on.

“The ones shooting them off need to be respectful of others. Time and privacy and the ones listening to it need to be respectful as well. Notice what time of the year it is. But yes, after midnight. Be polite. You can go out and ask them, talk to them, adult like and then afterwards if you still need to, then you call the cops and let them talk to them.”

Crittenden also reminds those who light fireworks in front of their home to ensure those fireworks are completely out before throwing them away.

“One of the biggest problems we have is people use the fireworks and then they hurry and throw them in the dumpster to get rid of them. The dumpsters have flammable stuff in there, so if they sit there and smolder all night long, then they’re going to eventually they’re going to catch fire. And so that’s then we just we run all night long after ten, 11:00 chasing these dumpster fires where people haven’t put their fireworks out or made sure that they were out and safe.”

Tom King helps run one of the firework stands in Rexburg. He says they too encourage people to follow the city guidelines as well.

“We do encourage them to try and follow like the guidelines and stuff that the city has set forth, you know, like as far as, like where they can shoot them off and what’s legal and what’s not legal.”

He says if you live in an apartment, you should be ok for fireworks, but you should double check first.

“We always just try to tell them to check with our managers or with their landlords, you know, see, see what they allow and stuff like that. And so we, we do try to encourage them to be safe and too, you know, to not, like, shoot them off and like maybe areas where, you know, you’re not supposed to be.”

