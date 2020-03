Idaho

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information regarding a poaching incident south of Driggs.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office reports a baby moose was shot, and Fish and Game officials are requesting your help locating the poacher.

If you have any information, contact Rob Howe at 208-390-0634 or robert.howe@idfg.idaho.gov.