IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho farmers could soon pay a new rate for grazing for the first time since 1993.

The Idaho State Land Board voted for a comprehensive review of the model used to set fees for grazing last October.

This review accounts for more than 1.7 million acres of endowment land across the state.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The updated recommendation will be presented to the Land Board July 20.

It isn’t expected to make a decision until September; however, the proposal is already on display HERE.

The post Officials seek input on new grazing rate proposal appeared first on Local News 8.