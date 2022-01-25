REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Tuesday morning was welcomed in by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, Madison County officials and the Mayor’s of Rexburg and Sugar City. The breakfast was attended by representatives from many of the different businesses in the county.

County Commissioner Todd Smith, Sugar City Mayor Steven Adams and Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill all addressed the assembled crowd. The theme of each of their addresses were about the growth within the county and the different cities.

County Commissioner Todd Smith, says the past couple of years have been harder than expected.

“They’ve been difficult,” he said. “We work through them. We came out stronger because of it.”

Commissioner Smith thanked the many different departments and employees in the city that keep the county running smoothly and helping them to adjust to this new growth.

“We created a good environment for a good place to raise a family.” Commissioner Smith says.

He says thanks to the hard work, the people within the county have done people from all over are wanting to be.

Sugar City Mayor Steven Adams talked about how developers are looking at sugar city for building new lots.

“These big money development firms are now looking at Madison County, and some of them see this little city right up above a bigger city and they’re like, ‘Oooh, look at all that land and a small little city.’ We can get what we want, but it’s created a huge influx of inquiries and applications. And so we’ve hired a part time person, but I’ll bet all of us have done some different things to try and welcome that,” Mayor Adams said.

He says the new part time city employee has helped the city adjust to the amount of building growth now facing the city.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill discussed how thanks to the growth facing Rexburg.

“Our challenge is to figure out a way to bring more variety to shopping more variety and shopping well-paying jobs and especially good restaurants in town without increasing traffic, overcrowding our parks or, as Commissioner, Smith said, blocking my view of the temple or turning that horse pasture out of my back window into another subdivision,” he said. “Residents of Rexburg have chosen to live here because they enjoy the same quality of life. The preservation and enhancement of this quality of life is of utmost importance to us.”

Mayor Merrill hopes to encourage residents of Rexburg to start their own business and to do so.

“Our economic development department recently built a startup incubator and co-working space at City Hall,” he said. “This space is open to all who have an interest in developing a business idea and making it a reality.”

He hopes this will help Rexburg diversify the many different opportunities that are available to people within the city.

All three hope that not only will they be able to continue to see the area and adjust to the challenges that growth will take.

