CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials say fire season should be about average in the state until about midsummer, when things could begin to heat up.

Most of the state is in drought, with extreme drought in south-central and northeastern Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon urged rural homeowners at a news conference Thursday to take precautions by clearing flammable material away from homes and outbuildings.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Three relatively small wildfires are burning in Wyoming.

The biggest is a 1.5-square-mile fire in rural Weston County that is 30% contained. Wyoming’s largest wildfire in recent memory torched over 276 square miles of Medicine Bow National Forest in southeastern Wyoming last year.

The post Officials: Wyoming fire season could get bad in midsummer appeared first on Local News 8.