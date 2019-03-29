Ohio couple accused of having sex on giant spinning Ferris wheel

A man and his girlfriend have been arrested after cops say they were caught having sex on a popular Ferris wheel tourist attraction 150 feet above downtown Cincinnati.

Cops say the couple’s sex romp on the SkyStar Wheel at The Banks Thursday evening took place in front of children and others, according to reports.

Michael Mathisen, 30, of Florence, Ohio, and Lauren Wilder, 31, of North College Hill, Ohio, were drunk at the time, according to court documents, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

A Fox 19 Cincinnati reporter tweeted a portion of his arrest slip which read, “Mr. Mathisen engaged in sexual intercourse in a public place (sky wheel fairest [sic] wheel) while intoxicated.”

Mathisen was jailed overnight on a disorderly conduct while intoxicated, Fox 19 reported.

Wilder was released on her own recognizance on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The attraction, overlooking the city and the Ohio River, is billed as the largest portable observation wheel in North America.

Each ride consists of four spins and lasts 12 minutes.

Each of 36 enclosed gondolas holds up to six persons.