Ohio man swings iguana over head by tail, flings at restaurant manager: cops

An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly swung an iguana over his head by its tail and hurled the reptile at a restaurant manager, authorities said.

The situation unfolded when the 49-year-old man, whose identity hasn’t been released, entered Perkins Restaurant in Painesville, located about 30 miles northeast of Cleveland, and pulled out an iguana from underneath his shirt, the Painesville Police Department said.

Police said they responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at 11:49 a.m., and found the man blocks away from the restaurant. The man allegedly resisted arrest before officers took him into custody.

The bright teal iguana, whom officers “affectionately” named Copper, was seized and later released to the Lake County Humane Society to be checked for injuries, police said.

The 49-year-old was charged with suspicion of resisting arrest and animal cruelty, police said.