Ohio police peg person of interest in case of missing boy, 14

The search for an Ohio teen who disappeared on Saturday has shifted to a criminal investigation, with police ID’ing a person of interest in the case.

Jonathan Minard, 14, was last seen working on a farm in New Harrisburg, about eight miles from his home in Dellroy.

According to investigators, Minard was helping his 29-year-old friend on the dairy farm of the friend’s dad when he began to complain of a toothache, The Canton Repository reported. The pair are said to have headed to the friend’s home to call the teen’s mother.

But Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams told WKYC that Minard’s mother said she never got that call.

Williams said that investigators have now identified a person of interest. He is described as a 29-year-old man with a criminal record, consisting of mainly drug offenses, Fox 8 reported.

It was not immediately clear if the person of interest was Minard’s friend from the farm.

Minard has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 145 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and boots.

As of Monday, search parties were directed to check “garages or other structures on properties” in the area surrounding Baxters Ridge United Methodist Church. Police said that search parties were also expected to be out on Tuesday, although it was not clear what areas they’d be canvassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 330-627-2141.