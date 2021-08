JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole is once again making Old Bill’s Fun Run a virtual event.

It still raised more than $15 million last year despite being virtual.

Click HERE for how you can participate.

The race it tentatively scheduled for Saturday, September 9.

It will be the 25th anniversary of the event.

The post Old Bill’s Fun Run goes virtual again appeared first on Local News 8.